NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi (NYSEARCA:NFLP) Declares Dividend of $0.47

NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi (NYSEARCA:NFLP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4707 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi Stock Performance

NFLP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 651. NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29.

Institutional Trading of NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premi (NYSEARCA:NFLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

