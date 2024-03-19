NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Declares Dividend of $0.50

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.5014 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

BATS SPYI traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 472,777 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $193.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned about 0.46% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

