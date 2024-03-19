Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells $3,345,000.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $620.74. 2,140,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $562.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.54 and a 12 month high of $627.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.88.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

