NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.66. 18,814 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUDM. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,095,000.

About NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

