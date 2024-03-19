Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 23,932 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nutanix Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NTNX traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. 2,612,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

