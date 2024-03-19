OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OGE. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,046,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 244,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 46.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 93.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 812,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 392,947 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

