OLIO Financial Planning Sells 129 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OLIO Financial Planning trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Tesla were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.23 on Monday, hitting $173.80. 107,960,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,784,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

