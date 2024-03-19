Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Lowered to $4.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,227. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

