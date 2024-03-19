Oppenheimer Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $55.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.18.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. 3,173,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

