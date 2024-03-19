Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Makes New $33.36 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,360,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $519.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $391.09 and a 12 month high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

