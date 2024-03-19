Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Stock Price Down 5%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Pacific Booker Minerals Trading Down 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

