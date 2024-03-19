Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Raised to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

PK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.13. 3,040,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,791. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after buying an additional 278,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after acquiring an additional 714,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

