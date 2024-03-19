Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Peet Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at Peet
In other Peet news, insider Brendan Gore 994,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. Company insiders own 42.31% of the company’s stock.
About Peet
Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land primarily for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.
