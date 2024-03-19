Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Trims Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.48% of Casey’s General Stores worth $49,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.56.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $308.92. 188,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,174. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.42 and a twelve month high of $314.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

