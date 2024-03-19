Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 214.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

PHAT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 556,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,111. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $484.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 71,711 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

