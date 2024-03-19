Phreesia’s (PHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHR. Barclays started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of PHR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 693,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,434,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,950 shares of company stock valued at $246,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after acquiring an additional 624,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after buying an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

