PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Given New $4.30 Price Target at Northland Securities

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $4.30 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,698. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHX Minerals

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $4,898,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,679,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,388.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PHX Minerals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 205,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,348 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.