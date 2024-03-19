PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) PT Lowered to $4.30

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $5.00 to $4.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHX

PHX Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.05. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $4,898,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,679,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,388.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 311,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.