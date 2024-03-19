PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.37 and last traded at $100.35. 548,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 922,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.34.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MINT. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.9% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

