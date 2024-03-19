Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $193.76 and last traded at $191.94. Approximately 62,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 101,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.29. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,034,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,753,000 after buying an additional 125,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.