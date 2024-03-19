Piper Sandler Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $22.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,468,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,507,709. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,576 shares of company stock worth $1,367,862. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

