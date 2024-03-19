Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLSPF) Shares Down 1.6%

Plus Products Inc (OTCMKTS:PLSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
Plus Products Stock Down 1.6 %
About Plus Products
Plus Products, Inc (Canada) engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of cannabis infused products. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to both regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational, markets. The company was founded by Jacob F. Heimark and Roy McFarland on March 29, 2018 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plus Products
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.