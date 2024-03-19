Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,344 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWF traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $232.18 and a one year high of $337.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

