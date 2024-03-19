Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDU traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,159. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

