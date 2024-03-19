Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.53 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 760,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 34,022 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 360,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 309,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. 555,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,413. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

