Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 1.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.71. 152,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,871. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $91.72 and a one year high of $130.30.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

