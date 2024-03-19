Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance
VGT stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.17. 359,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $363.01 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
