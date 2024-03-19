Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22,837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,064,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,381 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,321,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,811,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 197,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $708,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBMN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. 60,795 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

