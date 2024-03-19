Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.74 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 80,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDV. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 244,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,596. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
