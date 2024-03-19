Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 253,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,850. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

