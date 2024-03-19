Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,506 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $185.00. 282,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $187.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

