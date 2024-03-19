Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $308,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBMR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.40. 16,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,564. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

