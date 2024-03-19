Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 204 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.87. 4,048,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.15 and its 200 day moving average is $280.80. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

