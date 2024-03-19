Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,095,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Salesforce stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,149. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total transaction of $2,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total transaction of $2,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,768,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

