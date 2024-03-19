Procore Technologies’ (PCOR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.86.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,490. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,140 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $75,126.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,604,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $75,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,604,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,619,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,919 shares of company stock worth $36,104,037 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,601,000 after purchasing an additional 734,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,204,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,167,000 after purchasing an additional 666,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,926,000 after purchasing an additional 114,649 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,218 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,719,000 after purchasing an additional 527,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

