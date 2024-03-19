Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Trading Down 13.3%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. 251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
Prosegur Cash Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.
Recommended Stories
