Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) PT Raised to $23.80

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $23.54 to $23.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Nomura began coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,591. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.60. Qifu Technology has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

