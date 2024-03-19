Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. 693,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,950 shares of company stock worth $246,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 477,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,514,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 7.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 58.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 156,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Phreesia by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

