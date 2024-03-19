Request Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $121.34 million and $8.27 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006101 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00028021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00014908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,539.57 or 1.00549755 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010839 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00143236 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12307955 USD and is down -7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $4,842,242.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.