Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Insider Sells $40,950.00 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 1,811,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,509. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $434.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 278,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 617,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

