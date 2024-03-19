Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 38,687 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $225,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,797.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RSI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. 1,045,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,129. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

