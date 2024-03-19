Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,094. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

