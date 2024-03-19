Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 109 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.02. 734,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,923. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.04 and a 200 day moving average of $201.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

