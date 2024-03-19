Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,656 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in eBay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in eBay by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,640 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,863,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

