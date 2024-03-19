Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 727 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.1% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in 3M by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MMM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.23. 5,838,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,426. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

