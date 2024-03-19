Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 749 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,901,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

