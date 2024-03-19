Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 66,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,093,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,067,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

