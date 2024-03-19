Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading 2.7% Higher

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 207,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rio2 from C$0.25 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$98.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

