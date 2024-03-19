Robert W. Baird Cuts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $22.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

PagerDuty stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. 1,885,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,151. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,490.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 904,136 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,604,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,436,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

