Robert W. Baird Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $525.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $590.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $627.00.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $21.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,048,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.74. Adobe has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.